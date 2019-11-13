Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Position Raised by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 34.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 1.1% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Allstate by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Allstate by 6.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 56,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $110.57. 1,806,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,026. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.01.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 27,650 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $2,994,495.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.15.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

