AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,458,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,870 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,079.4% in the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 798,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,206,000 after buying an additional 779,811 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $43,939,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 215.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 858,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,532,000 after buying an additional 586,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,586,000 after buying an additional 272,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $73.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.64 and a 200 day moving average of $70.50. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $56.12 and a 52-week high of $74.16.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

