Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Stock Price Down 8%

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s share price was down 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.85, approximately 893,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 548% from the average daily volume of 137,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALNA shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

