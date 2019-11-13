Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, November 15th

Shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, November 15th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Thursday, November 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. Research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALIM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimera Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.59% of Alimera Sciences worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

