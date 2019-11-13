Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

TSE ALC traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130. Algoma Central has a 1 year low of C$11.61 and a 1 year high of C$14.23. The stock has a market cap of $511.77 million and a PE ratio of 11.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.27, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Algoma Central from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages seven double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

