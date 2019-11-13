Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Up 24.6% in October

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the September 30th total of 28,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Alexander’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alexander’s stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $325.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,290. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $295.75 and a twelve month high of $394.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.05 and a 200-day moving average of $366.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a current ratio of 12.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

