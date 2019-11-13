Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Stake Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.93 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $154,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,524,822.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,900 shares of company stock valued at $451,206. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

