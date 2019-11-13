Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 8,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGI. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $11.25 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 58,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 728,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 401,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 14,738 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 104,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 41,941 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 875,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 374,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. 3,155,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,309. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 0.19. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

