Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Issues Earnings Results

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.75. 690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,877. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

