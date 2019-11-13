Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%.

AKBA stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,268. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $482.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.51.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

