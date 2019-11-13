Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Craig Landry Sells 10,550 Shares

Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 10,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.18, for a total value of C$508,309.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$466,151.18.

Shares of AC opened at C$48.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.16. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$23.50 and a twelve month high of C$49.75.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.34 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 4.8700001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Air Canada from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. AltaCorp Capital increased their price target on Air Canada from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.42.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

