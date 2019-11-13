Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Down 84.1% in October

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the September 30th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEMD stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. 4,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $26.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

