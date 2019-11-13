Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,661 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Acushnet worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Acushnet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 33,293 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 39,791 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOLF. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on Acushnet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Acushnet from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Compass Point cut Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 10,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $309,740.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 53.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GOLF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,012. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.32 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

