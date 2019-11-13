Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,950,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 8,030,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In related news, CEO Joseph Truitt sold 133,484 shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $850,293.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,785.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,851,000 after buying an additional 324,147 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,575,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after buying an additional 1,824,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,007,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 728,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,805,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACHN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $6.46.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.30 in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

