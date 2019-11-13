Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.8% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.8% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $207,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Accenture by 17.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $2,406,728.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,534.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $1,006,625.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $216.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $203.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.07 on Wednesday, hitting $194.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $202.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.78.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

