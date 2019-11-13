AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Up 16.6%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) shares shot up 16.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.53, 183,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 268,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACIU. BidaskClub raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AC Immune currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $380.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.90 and a quick ratio of 21.90.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. AC Immune had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AC Immune SA will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in AC Immune during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AC Immune by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AC Immune during the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AC Immune by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 27,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in AC Immune during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

