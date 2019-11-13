Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) received a €29.00 ($33.72) price target from equities researchers at Independent Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €26.30 ($30.58) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Warburg Research set a €31.30 ($36.40) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €29.46 ($34.25).

Aareal Bank stock traded down €1.33 ($1.55) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €26.55 ($30.87). 805,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,447. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a 12-month high of €33.32 ($38.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.83.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

