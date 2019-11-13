917 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC set a $190.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apple to $280.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.49.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $264.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,429,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,155.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $262.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 448,158 shares of company stock worth $97,019,630. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

