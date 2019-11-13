75,090 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Bought by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 75,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.6% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.25. 707,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,853. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $27.13.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.