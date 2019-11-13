627 Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth $109,904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,376,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,748,000 after purchasing an additional 721,914 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,703,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,550,000 after purchasing an additional 554,842 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,842,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,919,000 after purchasing an additional 363,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 938,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,401,000 after purchasing an additional 343,033 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $39,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

SPR traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.01. 54,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average of $80.74. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.43.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

