5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark analyst M. D. Whale now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of VNP opened at C$2.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$1.92 and a one year high of C$3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.85 million and a P/E ratio of 29.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.50.

In other news, Director Arjang Roshan acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$96,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$504,480. Also, Senior Officer Paul Tancell acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$117,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,500. Insiders purchased 107,100 shares of company stock valued at $251,777 in the last ninety days.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

