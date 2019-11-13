51job (JOBS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.56. 51job has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $97.08.

Get 51job alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JOBS. TheStreet upgraded shares of 51job from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.