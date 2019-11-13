43,055 Shares in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Bought by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 43,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 120,329 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $322,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,256.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 51,456 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after purchasing an additional 36,752 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

PEY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 143,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,229. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.