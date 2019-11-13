3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

In other news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.48. 93,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,277. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.