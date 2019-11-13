3M Co Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.44 (NYSE:MMM)

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.44 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $170.55. 1,830,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,078. The company has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. 3M has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

