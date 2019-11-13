35,515 Shares in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Separately, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at $139,000. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . alerts:

ICMB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 15,624 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $104,055.84. In the last three months, insiders bought 33,416 shares of company stock valued at $223,579. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,489. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.30. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 42.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.31%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB).

Receive News & Ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.