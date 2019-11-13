$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) to report sales of $3.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.03 billion. Rogers Communications posted sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full year sales of $11.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $11.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $11.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

RCI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.54. The company had a trading volume of 367,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,020. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.378 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

