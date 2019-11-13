2,593 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 37,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,064,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 26,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. UBS Group cut their price target on Ecolab from $202.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $206.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.50.

In other news, insider Catelan Leanne acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total value of $474,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,284.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ECL traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $190.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,902. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.77 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

