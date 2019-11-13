$235.99 Million in Sales Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will report sales of $235.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.68 million and the lowest is $192.55 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $180.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $823.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $758.10 million to $852.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $770.20 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.18.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.52. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 6.27.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,505,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,235,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,004,929.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $2,016,847.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,058,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,723,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,464 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,673. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 70.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

