22,395 Shares in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 17.7% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in WPP by 19.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 659,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,290,000 after purchasing an additional 107,391 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in WPP by 43.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in WPP by 10.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 49,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in WPP in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

WPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of WPP from $1,200.00 to $1,160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of WPP from $970.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,125.00 price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $884.60.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.74. Wpp Plc has a 1 year low of $50.31 and a 1 year high of $65.13.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

