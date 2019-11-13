15,000 Shares in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 179.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

SID stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. 3,992,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934,950. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.71.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 10.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

