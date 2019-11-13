12,057 Shares in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,218,213,000 after buying an additional 23,820,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,715,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,451,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786,889 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 33.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,040,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,424,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,512,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,151 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,868,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $137,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,810 shares in the company, valued at $975,529.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 2,750 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $110,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 254,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,165,460.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,305 shares of company stock worth $1,676,357 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.49. 2,599,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,449,916. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of -0.05. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.30 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.96.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

