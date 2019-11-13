-$0.42 EPS Expected for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) to announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01).

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,491,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,963 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,023,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,084,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,264,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 809,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,264,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 801,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.90. 1,359,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

