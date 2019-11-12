Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Short Interest Update

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,270,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 83,830,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zynga has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.56 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 target price on Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays set a $6.00 target price on Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 target price on Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 54,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $339,550.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 782,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,802.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 28,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $167,579.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,389.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 337,890 shares of company stock worth $2,028,282. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

