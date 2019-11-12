Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC reduced its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Zoetis by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.81. The company had a trading volume of 257,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,328. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $78.90 and a twelve month high of $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.16 and its 200-day moving average is $116.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $787,540.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,315.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $562,293.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,832 shares of company stock worth $2,841,152 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Argus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zoetis from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

