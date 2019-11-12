Zeitcoin Market Cap Tops $151,131.00 (ZEIT)

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Zeitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. Zeitcoin has a market capitalization of $151,131.00 and approximately $124.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded up 47% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zeitcoin Profile

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,241,271 coins. Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net . The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336 . Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, YoBit and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

