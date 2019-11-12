Zeepin (ZPT) Hits Market Cap of $1.94 Million

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 65.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last week, Zeepin has traded down 50.4% against the US dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $2,098.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Kucoin, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00236264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.01505483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00032198 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00140872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

