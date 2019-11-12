Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) to “Buy”

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Hanger stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Hanger has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $279.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.14 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hanger by 548.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 206,024 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 174,230 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,535,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hanger by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 469,302 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 299,753 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanger by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,768 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Hanger by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,147 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 3.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

