Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) to Buy

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Holding SA provides technology solutions for the global travel industry. The company’s customer groups include travel providers which consists of airlines, hotels, rail and ferry operators; travel sellers consists of travel agencies and websites, travel buyers consists of corporations and travel management companies. Amadeus IT Holding SA is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:AMADY traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.16. The company had a trading volume of 22,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.41. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $83.20.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

