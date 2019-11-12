Zacks Investment Research Lowers Genesco (NYSE:GCO) to Hold

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GCO. Pivotal Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $48.00 price objective on Genesco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of GCO stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 187,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.61. The company has a market cap of $618.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. Genesco has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $50.73.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Genesco will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Genesco by 122.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 94,794 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Genesco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Genesco by 41.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Genesco in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Genesco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

