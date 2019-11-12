Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Capital, Inc. is a real estate and investment management firm. The company focused on investing in real estate and real estate-related assets. It serves health care, industrial and hospitality sectors. The company also offers equity and debt management services. Colony Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

CLNY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Colony Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

NYSE:CLNY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,446,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,751. Colony Capital has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colony Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

In related news, Director Raymond C. Mikulich acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,583.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lorber David A raised its position in shares of Colony Capital by 61.9% in the second quarter. Lorber David A now owns 32,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Colony Capital by 58.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 336,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 123,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Colony Capital by 23.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,526,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 288,963 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, FrontFour Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colony Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. FrontFour Capital Group LLC now owns 680,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

