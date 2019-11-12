Zacks: Brokerages Expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. Owens & Minor reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

OMI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,189. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $453.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.45. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 66.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $36,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 37.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $56,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.