Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for Propetro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.31. Propetro posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Propetro will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Propetro.

PUMP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Propetro from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Propetro from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen downgraded Propetro to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Propetro in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Propetro in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

PUMP stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Propetro has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $749.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.83.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

