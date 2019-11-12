Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.13 Billion

Analysts expect 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) to report $8.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.27 billion. 3M posted sales of $7.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $32.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.06 billion to $32.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $33.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.48 billion to $33.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.0% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 192,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in 3M by 10.7% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 21,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in 3M by 8.3% during the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $170.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.70.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.