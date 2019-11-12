Zacks: Analysts Set $44.00 Price Target for Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $44.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Viela Bio an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Viela Bio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Viela Bio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Viela Bio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Viela Bio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Shares of VIE stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.38. 93,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,881. Viela Bio has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca acquired 425,000 shares of Viela Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $8,138,750.00. Also, Director Xiaomeng Tong acquired 36,091 shares of Viela Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $676,706.25. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 471,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,256.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

