Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) to announce $3.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $2.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $11.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.20.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $60.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,867. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $66.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

In other Xcel Energy news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $155,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $1,606,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,494.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,382 shares of company stock worth $3,133,045. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

