Zacks: Analysts Anticipate eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for eXp World’s earnings. eXp World reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that eXp World will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow eXp World.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.83 million. eXp World had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 42.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 34,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $334,623.87. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $143,850.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,020. 43.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

