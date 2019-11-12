Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Will Announce Earnings of $3.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) will post $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.29. Cooper Companies reported earnings per share of $2.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $12.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $12.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.01 to $13.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cooper Companies.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.60 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share.

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $292.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $228.65 and a 12 month high of $344.32.

In other news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $399,979.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,899.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 62.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.