Yum! Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.99. The company had a trading volume of 371,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,145. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.91. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $118,379.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $627,002.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,331,715.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,717.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,959 shares of company stock worth $2,657,189 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on YUM. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

