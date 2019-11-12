Yelp’s (YELP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Aegis reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush set a $38.00 target price on Yelp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 target price on Yelp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.86.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of NYSE YELP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.77. 1,491,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Yelp has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $40.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 44.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,407,793 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $116,479,000 after buying an additional 1,043,745 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the second quarter valued at $34,444,000. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1,243.4% in the second quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 673,865 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after buying an additional 623,705 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the second quarter valued at $10,721,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 421.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 365,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.